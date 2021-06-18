ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $28.11 million and approximately $848,147.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00136374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00184290 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00888723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.10 or 1.00369282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002963 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,295,420 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.