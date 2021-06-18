Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits Market Cap of $96.40 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $96.40 million and $17.94 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $57.49 or 0.00159094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

