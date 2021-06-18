Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $394,188.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $132.87 or 0.00367711 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $33.11 million and $394,188.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00136374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00184290 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00888723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.10 or 1.00369282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002963 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 249,226 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

