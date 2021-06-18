Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOV. Cowen upped their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,749 shares of company stock worth $1,347,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,263,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

MOV traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 268,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,531. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $696.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

