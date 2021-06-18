Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives $19.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 14,790,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,503,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after purchasing an additional 586,452 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after acquiring an additional 250,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 514,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

