iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.