Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE RFI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 58,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,265. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

