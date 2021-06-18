Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE RFI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 58,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,265. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
