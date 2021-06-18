Tierion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00733530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.