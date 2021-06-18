Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.76. 301,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,182. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

