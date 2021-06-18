Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,336. The company has a market cap of $846.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $68.31.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

