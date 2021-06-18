Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. 5,366,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,004. Welltower has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.