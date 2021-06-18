Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 421,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 98,440 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

