CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

CURI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $748.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

