TrueFi (TRU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.19 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $33.66 million and $3.19 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00733530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00082735 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

