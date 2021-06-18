TrueFi Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $33.66 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00733530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00082735 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

