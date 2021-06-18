Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 502,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 777,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $942.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 31.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
