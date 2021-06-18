Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 502,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 777,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $942.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 31.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

