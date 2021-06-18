Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Increases By 22.0%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BXP stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.43. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

