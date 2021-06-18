Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Increases By 22.0%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BXP stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.43. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
