Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 328,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $349.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.36. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.