AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.13 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ APPH traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,479. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

