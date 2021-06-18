Pendle 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,972.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Pendle has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and $6,972.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00059810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00137962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00184184 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.95 or 0.00873945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,902.85 or 0.99625282 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

