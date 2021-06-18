Benchmark Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $162,299.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $162,299.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00059804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.53 or 0.00742370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083095 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

MARK is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 23,684,110 coins and its circulating supply is 9,214,555 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

