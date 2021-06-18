$0.28 EPS Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

GWRE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,882. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

