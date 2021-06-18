Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $14.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $565.59. 6,735,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $570.00. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.50.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

