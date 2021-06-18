Sharder Reaches Market Cap of $869,521.97 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 209.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $869,521.97 and approximately $163,292.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00744985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083278 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

