Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Materion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 233,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Materion will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

