Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 733,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,575. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,627 shares of company stock worth $9,450,948 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

