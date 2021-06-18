Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Update

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 898,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,745. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $591.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

