CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CORR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.