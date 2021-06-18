CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CORR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.92.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
