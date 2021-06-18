Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 13,440,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $86,228,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 87.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,860. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.68. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

