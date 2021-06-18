Analysts Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Target Price at $93.33

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.92. 863,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,438. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

