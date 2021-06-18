Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 74.9% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $66.47. 15,031,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,657,174. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.