Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-60 million.

NYSE ZEV traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $8.41. 1,493,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,539. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEV shares. Benchmark started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

