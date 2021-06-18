Zacks: Analysts Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Brokerages expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report sales of $29.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.54 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

FLIC traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $20.57. 272,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.58. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.