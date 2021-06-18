UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE UPH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.63. 204,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,966. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.