$8.00 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce sales of $8.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $34.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

OPNT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

