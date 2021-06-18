Mdex Price Hits $1.98 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $934.74 million and approximately $96.46 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00135995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00184361 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.48 or 0.00876459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.12 or 0.99924525 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,377,490 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

