Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Short Interest Update

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,129.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 47.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.34. 688,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.