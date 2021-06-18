Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 13th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 1,753,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,192. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.