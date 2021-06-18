Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Update

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ESTC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,499. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

