AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.13 million.

APPH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,479. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

