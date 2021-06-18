MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

MYTE stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 211,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,118. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

