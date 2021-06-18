Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $24.00

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 534,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,636. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $675.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $11,328,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 193,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.