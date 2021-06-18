MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th.

MKKGY stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.22. 19,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

