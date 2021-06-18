boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $$94.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.84. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

