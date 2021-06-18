Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $783,100.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $783,100.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00060089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00135979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183458 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00881739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.94 or 1.00002352 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

