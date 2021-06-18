Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 720,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,839,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 402,783 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 247,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,310. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.70. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

