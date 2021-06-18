Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the May 13th total of 6,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $940,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 364,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

BRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,766. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

