Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of LON:ADM traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,209 ($41.93). 783,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,831. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,234 ($29.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,837.14. The company has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.