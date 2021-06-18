$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.95. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,206,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 578,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

