Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

NYSE ELAN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.69. 5,606,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.